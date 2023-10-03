The Cubs transferred Madrigal (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After Chicago was officially eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, the team made a slew of roster moves ahead of Sunday's season finale versus the Brewers. Madrigal and Michael Fulmer (forearm) were both transferred to the 60-day IL for procedural reasons, as the moves opened up spots on the 40-man roster for relievers Shane Greene and Tyler Duffey. Madrigal will be activated and added back to the 40-man roster over the offseason and should be fully recovered from his right hamstring strain well in advance of spring training.