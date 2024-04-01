Madrigal is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Madrigal is on the bench for the third consecutive game, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitchers and one coming versus a lefty. After drawing the Opening Day nod at third base and going 1-for-3 with a double in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers, Madrigal has since ceded the hot corner to Christopher Morel. Morel had been expected to see most of his starts at designated hitter this season, but the Cubs now appear inclined to take a rotational approach to that spot in the lineup while lefty-hitting outfielder Mike Tauchman essentially replaces Madrigal when Chicago faces right-handed pitching.