Madrigal is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Madrigal had started at second base or third base in seven of the past eight games, but his opportunities to pick up playing time in the infield are likely to be more limited moving forward after shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner both recently returned from injuries. The 27-year-old hasn't done much with the opportunities he's received with the Cubs this season, slashing .213/.276/.250 with no home runs and one stolen base across 87 plate appearances.