Madrigal was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Networkreports.

The 27-year-old saw limited playing time down the stretch in May and is being sent down in favor of David Bote, who had his contract selected Sunday. Madrigal has appeared in 51 games for the Cubs this season and has a .221/.280/.256 slash line in 94 plate appearances.