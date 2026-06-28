Rays' Nick Madrigal: Catches on with Tampa Bay

Madrigal agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old will report to Triple-A Durham and will bolster the Rays' organizational depth at second base and third base. Before being dropped from the Angels' 40-man roster and electing free agency Thursday, Madrigal appeared in 15 games at the big-league level this season, slashing .273/.385/.295 with zero home runs, one stolen base, two RBI and seven runs across 52 plate appearances.