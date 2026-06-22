Angels' Nick Madrigal: Removed from 40-man roster

The Angels designated Madrigal for assignment Monday.

With the Angels welcoming Jorge Soler (oblique) back from the 10-day injured list, Madrigal ended up being a casualty of the 40-man roster. Following his May 27 call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake, the 29-year-old infielder slashed .273/.385/.295 with zero home runs, one stolen base, seven runs and two RBI over 52 plate appearances. If Madrigal isn't traded or claimed off waivers, he'll have the option of electing free agency if he doesn't wish to stick around in the Angels organization as a member of the Triple-A roster.