Angels' Nick Madrigal: Gets on base three times

Madrigal went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Madrigal logged his third multi-hit effort in 12 games since joining the big-league roster. The infielder is batting .364 in the majors this season, though only one of his 12 hits, a double, has gone for extra bases. His steal Friday was his first of the year on his second attempt. Madrigal is filling a versatile role between second base and third base, putting some pressure on the likes of Oswald Peraza, Donovan Walton and Denzer Guzman in what remains an unsettled infield for the Angels.