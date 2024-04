Madrigal went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Rockies. He also stole a base.

Madrigal batted eighth but got in on the fun as the whole Chicago lineup rolled. The 27-year-old started at third base in this one, though he's still behind Christopher Morel on the depth chart and is serving more as a utility player at this point. Madrigal will need more regular playing time to really take off as a fantasy asset this season.