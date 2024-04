The Cubs activated Wisdom (back) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wisdom went to the injured list just before Opening Day and was able to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on April 6. During the assignment, the 32-year-old appeared in nine games and went 11-for-27 with three home runs across 36 plate appearances. Miles Mastrobuoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.