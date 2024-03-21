Wisdom (back) has not shown improvement in the past few days, and the team is awaiting imaging results to determine next steps, MLB.com reports.

Wisdom's back issue was initially believed to be fairly minor, though it's somewhat concerning that he hasn't shown improvement yet. At this point, it's unclear if the 32-year-old will be ready in time for Opening Day. Wisdom would likely only have a bench role for the Cubs if healthy, so his fantasy output may be depressed this year, unless he's able to seize a larger role at some point.