Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Wisdom, who hasn't seen game action since Wednesday, is dealing with a back injury, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

It's not believed to be a serious injury, however, with Wisdom expected to rejoin the Cactus League lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old also missed time early in camp due to quadriceps tightness, but he's hit well when available, going 6-for-16 with two homers in six spring games.