David Huff: To play in Japan
Huff signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, the Japan Times reports.
He played the 2017 season with the KBO's LG Twins, and will remain in Asia for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
David Huff: To play in Korea•
-
Angels' David Huff: Outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake City•
-
Angels' David Huff: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' David Huff: Only last 1.2 innings Sunday•
-
Angels' David Huff: Performs poorly in spot start versus Yankees•
-
Angels' David Huff: To start Tuesday's game•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...