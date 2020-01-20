Play

The Diamondbacks signed Huff to a minor-league contract Jan. 7.

The 35-year-old lefty was assigned to Triple-A Reno, so he doesn't appear on track to receive an invitation to big-league spring training. Huff made 120 appearances (57 starts) in the majors between 2009 and 2016, compiling a 5.17 ERA across 393.1 career innings between the Indians, Yankees, Giants, Dodgers and Angels. He's spent the past three and half seasons overseas in South Korea and Japan.

