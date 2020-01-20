Diamondbacks' David Huff: Gets minors deal with Arizona
The Diamondbacks signed Huff to a minor-league contract Jan. 7.
The 35-year-old lefty was assigned to Triple-A Reno, so he doesn't appear on track to receive an invitation to big-league spring training. Huff made 120 appearances (57 starts) in the majors between 2009 and 2016, compiling a 5.17 ERA across 393.1 career innings between the Indians, Yankees, Giants, Dodgers and Angels. He's spent the past three and half seasons overseas in South Korea and Japan.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball: 2B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...