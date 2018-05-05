Avila is not in the lineup Saturday against the Astros.

The Diamondbacks continue to heavily rotate their catchers. Jeff Mathis, who starts Saturday, has 13 starts compared to 14 for Avila, with third catcher John Ryan Murphy starting six times. Avila is hitting just .148 with a 46 percent strikeout rate so far this season.

