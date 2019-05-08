Avila (quadriceps) played in an extended spring-training game for the second time in as many days Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Avila playing two consecutive days was a good sign for manager Torey Lovullo, who feels Avila could return during the coming weekend series against the Braves. "This was a pretty big hurdle today, for me," Lovullo said. "The evaluation on how he feels tomorrow will be another big hurdle." The Diamondbacks finish a six-game road trip Wednesday and return home to start their series against the Braves on Thursday. With the Braves expected to start right-handers in at least three of the four-game set, Lovullo would like to have Avila's left-handed bat available.