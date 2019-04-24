Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down fifth save

Holland allowed one walk and recorded a strikeout during his fifth save of the season in a 2-1 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old looked sharp, throwing 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes and inducing four swing-and-misses. He is 5-for-5 in save opportunities this year with a 0.63 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in eight innings. He also hasn't allowed an earned run yet.