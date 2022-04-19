Holland was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday.
After Holland converted his minor-league deal into an Opening Day roster spot, there was some speculation that his 220 career saves would earn him Texas' wide-open closer role. Nobody on the Rangers has a save through nine games, and it won't be Holland who gets the first one, as he's been cast aside after allowing five runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings to start the season. His 5:1 K:BB is perfectly respectable, but he also allowed three homers. The 36-year-old's long track record could help him earn a roster spot elsewhere, but his days as a high-leverage arm may be over. Jon Gray (finger) returned from the injured list to take his place on the roster.