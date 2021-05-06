Soria allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to Miami.

This was Soria's first appearance after being activated from the 10-day injured list. He spent a month on the IL dealing with a calf injury. The outing was a low-leverage spot, coming in the seventh inning of a 6-0 game. It is presumed he'll get work as part of manager Torey Lovullo's end-game options, and that Wednesday's appearance was a way of Soria reacclimating to the majors.