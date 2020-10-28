General manager Mike Hazen said Wednesday that the Diamondbacks won't exercise Guerra's $3.5 million team option for 2021, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Though his option was declined, Guerra is arbitration-eligible, so he'll tentatively remain under club control. The Diamondbacks will have until Dec. 2 to decide whether to tender Guerra a contract for the 2021 season or to remove him from the 40-man roster. The 35-year-old was one of the few reliable arms in a porous Arizona bullpen this season, though his overall numbers (3.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 8.0 K/9) weren't particularly special.