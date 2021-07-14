Tabor threw a seven-inning no-hitter for Double-A Amarillo on Sunday, silencing San Antonio while striking out three and walking two.

A former third-round pick, Tabor earned a promotion to Double-A at the beginning of June, and he's posted a 4.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB across 33 innings since. This was an impressive performance, and it's noteworthy that Tabor has shown the ability to pitch deep into games, having finished seven innings three times this year. That said, he doesn't have the most overwhelming stuff and his command is a work in progress. If it comes along, he could be a viable big-league starter.