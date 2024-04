The Mariners signed Tabor to a minor-league deal Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Tabor has been out of action over the past two years due to a blood clot removal and Tommy John surgery. His last full season was in 2021 when he managed to climb up to Triple-A Reno, posting a 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB over 51 innings while going 1-4 over eight starts with the Aces.