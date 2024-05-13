Savino (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate May 4 and has struck out six over 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and three walks through his first three appearances.

Savino remains on Single-A Visalia's 7-day injured list and is expected to join the Diamondbacks' California League affiliate once he completes his assignment in the ACL. Since being drafted in 2022, the 22-year-old lefty has yet to make his debut in full-season ball after undergoing surgery in 2023.