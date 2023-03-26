site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Phillip Evans: Reassigned to MiLB camp
Mar 26, 2023
Evans was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Evans was signed by the D-Backs to a minor-league deal in December and received an invitation to spring training. The former Met will likely begin the year with Triple-A Reno after failing to secure a roster spot on the Opening Day roster.
