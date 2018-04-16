Godley (2-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on five hits and six walks while striking out six across four innings.

Godley struggled with his command Sunday, allowing a season-high six walks and exiting after just four innings of work. This was an uncharacteristic performance from the 27-year-old right-hander, who didn't appear to have his best stuff against a tough Dodgers' lineup. Look for Godley to bounce back in his next start which figures to come Saturday against the Padres.