Dodgers' Abiatal Avelino: Signs minor-league contract
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 17, 2022
at
11:08 am ET
•
1 min read
Avelino signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on June 9.
Avelino appeared in 106 games at Triple-A Iowa last year but has been assigned to Double-A Tulsa to begin his time with his new organization. Over his first three games in Tulsa, the 27-year-old went 3-for-11 with a double, two runs and a stolen base.
