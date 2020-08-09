site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Abiatal Avelino: DFA'd by San Fran
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 9, 2020
at
3:23 pm ET 1 min read
Avelino was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday.
The 25-year-old was acquired from the Yankees for Andrew McCutchen in late 2018, but he was unable to justify his place on the 40-man roster. Avelino spent most of 2019 at Triple-A Sacramento and has a .283/.315/.444 slash line with 12 homers in 121 games.
