Lux is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The lefty-hitting Lux will exit the starting nine for the fifth time this season, though Wednesday marks the first occasion that he's on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Chris Paddack). Mookie Betts will shift over from shortstop to fill in at second base for Lux, who is slashing .179/.238/.205 through 42 plate appearances on the season after missing the entire 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee.