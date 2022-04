Lux went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts Wednesday against the Twins.

Lux tallied his first long ball of the season in the middle of a trio of consecutive home runs for the Dodgers in the eighth inning. His lack of contact in other plate appearances was a bit alarming, but he had not struck out across his first four starts of the campaign. Overall, Lux has shown strong form early on, tallying six hits across 20 total plate appearances while also recording two extra-base knocks.