De Paula is hitting .227 with zero home runs and a 27.3 percent strikeout rate in 24 games for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Considering De Paula logged a 118 wRC+ in 74 games at Single-A last year, it's surprising to see him struggling to this extent (81 wRC+) in a return to the Cal League. He is 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts and has eight doubles and two triples, but his strikeout rate is up from 17.9 percent last year and his walk rate is down from 13.5 percent to 9.1 percent.