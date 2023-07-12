De Paula is slashing .303/.374/.461 with one home run, three steals and a 13.1 percent strikeout rate in his last 22 games for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

The 6-foot-3 outfielder skipped over complex ball and was assigned directly to Single-A right after turning 18 in late May. He hit .138 with 10 strikeouts in his first eight games, but has been as advertised since then. De Paula figures to eventually tap into at least plus power, so it's encouraging to see him laying the groundwork with a strong hit tool.