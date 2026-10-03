De Paula is listed on the Dodgers' roster for their National League Division Series against Atlanta.

The 21-year-old outfielder spent time with the Dodgers near the end of the regular season while Shohei Ohtani was on the injured list. De Paula showed during his stint with the big club that his bat is already capable of handling MLB pitching, as he slashed .323/.500/.581 with a homer, seven RBI, 7 runs scored an an 11:5 BB:K across 42 plate appearances. However, the Dodgers already have an abundance of firepower in their lineup, so De Paula will almost certainly be limited to a bench role during the NLDS.