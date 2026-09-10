The Dodgers are expected to select De Paula's contract from Double-A Tulsa before Friday's game against Miami, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Viewed as the top prospect in the Dodgers' farm system, De Paula will skip Triple-A and head straight to the majors after slashing .302/.400/.539 with 26 homers, 101 RBI, 105 runs scored and 31 steals with the Drillers. The 21-year-old will help to bolster the Dodgers' corner-outfield depth but could immediately slot into the big club's starting nine if Shohei Ohtani (knee/biceps/neck) requires a stint on the IL.