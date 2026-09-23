The Dodgers optioned De Paula to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

De Paula dazzled during his first 11 games in the majors, slashing .323/.500/581 with a home run, seven RBI, seven runs scored, a steal and an 11:5 BB:K across 42 plate appearances. However, with Shohei Ohtani (knee/biceps) returning from the injured list Wednesday, there is no room for the Dodgers' top prospect to get regular at-bats with the big club. That being said, De Paula could still be in play to contribute toward Los Angeles' postseason run.