The Dodgers selected De Paula's contract from Double-A Tulsa on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 homers, 104 RBI, 106 runs and 31 steals across 588 plate appearances at Tulsa, De Paula will skip Triple-A and move directly to the majors. With Shohei Ohtani (knee/biceps) moving to the injured list, De Paula is expected to take over as the Dodgers' primary designated hitter, though he could also make a few starts in the outfield if needed. Eric Lauer (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.