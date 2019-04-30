Beaty was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Beaty has gotten off to a solid start at Triple-A this season, batting .277 with two homers and 10 RBI over 22 games. He'll have an opportunity to make his major-league debut in his fifth year with the organization after A.J. Pollock (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

