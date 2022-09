Muncy is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Muncy sat out Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader but started the nightcap and went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, but he'll return to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at the hot corner.