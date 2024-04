Muncy is not in the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Muncy started against southpaw Tommy Henry on Monday, but will take a seat with lefty Jordan Montgomery on the bump for Arizona on Tuesday. Despite the Dodgers scoring eight runs against the Diamondbacks in Monday's win, the third baseman went hitless across five plate appearances. Enrique Hernandez will get the start at third and bat sixth Tuesday.