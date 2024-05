Muncy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 33-year-old launched three homers in Saturday's contest but will still sit Sunday as lefty Max Fried pitches for Atlanta. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, manager Dave Roberts said Muncy's absence was planned prior to Saturday's contest, and the third baseman is expected to play in the next six contests.