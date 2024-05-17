The Dodgers placed Muncy on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a Grade 1 right oblique strain.

Muncy last played Wednesday against the Giants and was left out of the starting lineup Thursday against the Reds. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Muncy sustained a Grade 1 right oblique strain during batting practice before Thursday's game, and the veteran outfielder will not swing a bat for two-to-three days, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Before landing on the IL, Muncy was slashing .223/.323/.475 with nine home runs and 28 RBI over 167 plate appearances.