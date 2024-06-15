Muncy (oblique) is at least a week away from swinging a bat and doesn't have a timeline for return, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy's recovery from a right oblique strain has been unexpectedly slow, and he doesn't seem particularly close to returning. The 33-year-old hasn't swung a bat in a few weeks and won't be cleared for swings for at least another week, all but ruling out a June return. Recently acquired Cavan Biggio and Enrique Hernandez should handle most of the work at third base until Muncy returns.