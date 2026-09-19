Muncy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Muncy grounded out as a pinch hitter for Miguel Rojas in the fifth inning, but he remained in the game at third base. Muncy then sparked the Dodgers' four-homer barrage in the eighth inning with a solo shot, his 29th long ball of the year. The third baseman is batting .253 with an .847 OPS, 74 RBI, 78 runs scored, 24 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 142 contests. While Muncy continues to see time as a strong-side platoon option, he's put together one of the better seasons of his career in that role.