Muncy (oblique) said Tuesday on Foul Territory that he's "not progressing as fast" as he would like from his strained right oblique.

Muncy's comments mesh with what manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend, which was that the third baseman is working on a "slow program." The 33-year-old recently progressed to taking dry swings and doing plyo-ball workouts, and he doesn't appear to be close to rejoining the Dodgers. Enrique Hernandez has been operating as Los Angeles' primary third baseman in the meantime and will likely continue to fill that role.