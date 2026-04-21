Muncy went 4-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, two additional runs scored and a walk in a 12-3 win against the Rockies on Monday.

Muncy put the Dodgers on the board with a second-inning solo shot and added another in the ninth. The four-hit performance capped a four-game series against the Rockies during which Muncy went 10-for-17 with four long balls and five RBI. The veteran slugger already has three multi-homer games on the campaign and is tied for third in MLB with eight total home runs through 21 contests.