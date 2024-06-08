Muncy (oblique) has begun taking dry swings and doing plyo-ball workouts, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This is a step forward for Muncy, as he had previously been unable to swing a bat at all after continuing to experience soreness in his oblique. However, manager Dave Roberts said last week that the third baseman is on a "slow program," so Muncy doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return. He hasn't played in a game since May 15 and will likely need to go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league club.