Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Muncy is on a "slow program" due to lingering oblique soreness and isn't currently swinging a bat, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy resumed baseball activities last Tuesday, but his progress has since been slowed by continued soreness in his oblique. The third baseman is already eligible to be activated off the IL, but given Roberts' comments, it doesn't seem like Muncy is on the cusp of returning. He'll almost certainly head out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to rejoining Los Angeles' lineup.