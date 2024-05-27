Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Muncy is still feeling his oblique strain and will proceed cautiously, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts had previously indicated that Muncy could start a rehab assignment soon with a potential return to the Dodgers coming next week, though he backed off on that statement Friday. The third baseman began doing some work in the field Tuesday, but Roberts indicated that Muncy won't progress to hitting off a tee until the team feels he's fully recovered. With that in mind, it seems unlikely that Muncy will be ready to return to the big club until at least early June.