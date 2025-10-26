Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Muncy delivered a big insurance run in the seventh frame with a solo blast to left field two batters after teammate Will Smith broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot of his own. The homer was Muncy's second hit of the World Series after he went 1-for-4 with a single in Game 1. He figures to be an every-game presence in the lineup during the series since Toronto is unlikely to deploy any left-handed starters.