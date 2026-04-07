The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters is set for another star-studded affair with an absolutely loaded 92-man field featuring the best golfers in the world all attempting to conquer the season's first major championship and 90th edition of "a tradition unlike any other."

Rory McIlroy enters the Masters in a unique position as the reigning champion, seeking to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to win consecutive green jackets. Scottie Scheffler has not been playing his best golf this year, but he's nevertheless seeking his third Masters championship in five years. Should the world No. 1 succeed, he would be the first since Woods (2001-02, 2005) to achieve that feat.

While Tiger Woods will miss the Masters for the sixth time in the last 13 playings of the year's first major, he's not alone in being absent from the field. Phil Mickelson announced that he will not travel to Augusta, Georgia, due to an ongoing personal issue, marking the first time since 1994 that neither he nor Woods will tee off at Augusta National.

The remainder of the field is stocked to the brim with talented golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and 26-year-old phenom Ludvig Åberg. That's simply a short list of the top names hoping to make the 72-hole trek across Augusta National through the weekend.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week.

For the 71st consecutive year, CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Paramount+ will feature two additional hours of coverage each on Saturday and Sunday before the primary broadcasts begin.

Jim Nantz, in his 41st straight year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 39th time. 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz as the lead analyst at the Masters for the fourth consecutive year. Nantz and Immelman link up with CBS Sports' incredible golf team, including on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, Colt Knost, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon and Amanda Balionis.

Beyond what you will see on television, Masters Live complementary coverage will feature full-day streaming live across Paramount+ and CBS Sports digital platforms. Masters coverage will cross four channels, including Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and Masters on the Range.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch Masters Live on your mobile devices.

2026 Masters TV schedule, viewers guide

All times Eastern

Par 3 Contest -- Wednesday, April 8

Start time: Noon

Masters on the Range: 9-11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Live stream: 12-5 p.m. on Masters.com, 12-2 p.m. on ESPN+

TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. ESPN

2025 Masters Round 4 replay: 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 9

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 -- Friday, April 10

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 11

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 12

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional Masters coverage

Masters on the Range

Monday 12-2 p.m., Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Wednesday 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Saturday on CBS, Paramount+

12 p.m. -- We Need to Talk at the Masters

1 p.m. -- An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship



1:30 p.m. -- An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship

Sunday on CBS, Paramount+

12 p.m. -- 1986: 40th anniversary reflection of Jack Nicklaus' Masters win

1 p.m. -- Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: McIlroy's Masterpiece

Further details from CBS Sports

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Johnson Wagner, Billy Kratzert, Brian Crowell and Michael Breed will lead Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

Holes 15 & 16: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels and Geoff Ogilvy provide commentary and analysis for live streaming coverage on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range: Presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Digital, Masters on the Range will feature interviews with players, analysis of those in the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National leading up to and throughout the 2025 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, Amanda Balionis and Iona Stephen will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical footage and Interview Room commentary. Masters Live will be available on Paramount+ as well as CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile devices.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will have nearly 50 hours of comprehensive live coverage beginning Monday, April 6. CBS Sports HQ will feature on-site previews and recaps after each round, live look-ins, leaderboard updates as well as interviews with Trevor Immelman following the third and final rounds. Additionally, Shane Bacon, Johnson Wagner and Patrick McDonald will host CBS Sports' weekly tournament preview show, which streams live on the Golf on CBS YouTube channel. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.