AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Rory McIlroy backed off, literally and figuratively. Standing on the 6th tee box Saturday afternoon with the Masters lead in hand, the reigning champion surveyed his tee shot for the devilish downhill par 3. With the hole located on the back left section of the green, McIlroy's patented high draw had an opportunity to access the shelf on a day where scoring was far better than ever imagined.

In typical McIlroy fashion, it had already been a rollercoaster up to that point. The defending champion opened with a soft bogey, blasted his drive on the par-5 2nd right of right (again), made amends on the next by driving the green to get back to even par, and followed with pars on Nos. 4-5.

Runs at the overnight leader, who possessed an Augusta National-record six-shot lead at the 36-hole mark, were beginning to take shape. One down below the hill, just right of his earshot, was the first to cause the patrons to stir.

Scottie Scheffler caressed a 10-foot birdie bid in the hole on the par-3 16th for what was the sixth and final birdie or better in his third round.

The patrons roared, Scheffler snatched his ball out of the hole, and McIlroy backed off. At the time, the noise was the cause for the Northern Irishman's pause, but as the day progressed, his game and that of his contemporaries may have done the job all the same.

Scheffler's 7-under 65 was one of two on the day; Cameron Young, McIlroy's 54-hole co-leader, matched the world No. 1 to draw a spot with the world No. 2 in Sunday's final pairing. Young, the world No. 3, made up an eight-stroke deficit to McIlroy on what turned into an all-time Moving Day at Augusta National, setting up what could be an all-time final round, one year after the Sunday.

It did not appear as if the 2026 Masters was headed in this direction Friday evening. Coronations were being scheduled. History books were set to be edited so McIlroy's name would appear alongside those of Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, the only successful defenders in Masters history. The major count was ready to read "six" next to his name.

But this is McIlroy, and this is the Masters. While having a green jacket may change some things about Augusta National, it does not change everything.

"There's a long way to go," McIlroy said. "This golf course has a way of, you know, when you're not quite feeling it, you struggle. You have to dig deep."

McIlroy's 1-over 73 was the only over-par score among those who finished in the top 14 of the leaderboard. Along with the performances from Scheffler and Young, there were 68s from Sam Burns, Shane Lowry and Jason Day. Justin Rose was sensational with a bogey-free 69, just as Haotong Li managed, while Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley fired dueling 66s to sneak inside the top 10 and give themselves an outside chance to steal this Masters.

It was a record-scoring Moving Day; the third round of the Masters typically separates the field, rather than compresses it. Usually, scores are hard to come by, but on this Saturday, that reigned true only for a select few like Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, and of course, McIlroy.

The variety of scores came courtesy of a variety of mindsets. The difference between free-wheeling and steering was put on full display. With McIlroy up by what many assumed to be an insurmountable margin, ears were pinned back. As it turned out, it was Rory's that were doing much of the hearing -- the patrons roaring on repeat for nearly all of his chasers.

Sunday will be different. The end line is now in sight. Everyone has the same goal in mind, but it is McIlroy who has been the last to reach it. He was the one toting the green jacket around the world this past year. He was the one taking his private jet to Augusta National these last three weeks to practice. He is the one who remains the Masters champion ... until another one is crowned.

He is the only one who can ensure that no other golfers enter Butler Cabin on Sunday.

"I'd like to think that I'll play a little bit freer and I'll play, you know, like I've already got a green jacket, which I do," McIlroy said. "Sometimes I maybe just have to remind myself of that, but I think as well that the stakes in terms of, like, the pairing will be just a little bit easier. You know, the atmosphere out there will be a little bit easier."

McIlroy and Young will play their third round together this week after being part of a three-man grouping on Thursday and Friday. The defending champion won each of those head-to-head battles by a combined eight shots.

Temptation lurks around every corner at Augusta National, especially in final rounds. Roars reverberate through the valleys and up the hills, while cheers of manned leaderboards being updated cause players' heads to twist. It is inherently harder to freewheel it around as players did just 24 hours prior.

It may be easy to chase on Saturday, but history suggests leading after 54 holes remains the best way to enter (or reenter) the winner's circle on Sunday.

That is still the position McIlroy finds himself with 18 holes to play -- atop the leaderboard and in the final pairing from which the last nine Masters winners have emerged -- but it is one almost of paradoxical nature.

Although he continues to be chased, McIlroy needs to chase himself. He needs to chase his full swing, which he attempted to hone under the floodlights of the Augusta National tournament practice area Saturday evening. He needs to chase history and what possibly could be, but perhaps most importantly, he needs to chase that feeling his contemporaries had on Saturday if he wants to be the one they cannot chase down Sunday.

"I think that that means staying aggressive, staying committed, taking shots on even if you are uncomfortable with them," McIlroy said. "I think that's really what I'm trying to get at. It's just having trust in yourself and commitment that you're going to make the swing that you want to make. I didn't always do that today, but I still felt like I stayed committed to what I was doing, which is a good thing."