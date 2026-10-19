As TGL gets set for its third season to begin this winter, the league saw its first trade go down on Monday as Boston Common acquired Shane Lowry from The Bay Golf Club.

In exchange for Lowry, Boston is sending The Bay its fourth pick in the upcoming roster formation process (effectively the TGL Draft), along with the right to swap one future selection with Boston in the next three offseasons. The Bay will also receive "commercial considerations" for sending Lowry to Boston to reunite with his longtime friend Rory McIlroy.

Both Lowry and McIlroy released statements following the trade, pointing to their success partnering together in the past, having won the PGA Tour's lone team event, the Zurich Classic, in 2024.

"I'm delighted to be joining Boston Common Golf. Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting, and I'm looking forward to helping the team bring a championship to Boston," Lowry said.

"Shane is a great friend and someone I love having alongside me in team competition," McIlroy said. "We've had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic, and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his teammates. I'm delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season."

The duo also won 1.5 points in two matches together at the 2025 Ryder Cup to help lead Europe to a victory on American soil -- with Lowry sinking the clinching putt in Sunday singles.

The trade comes as part of a major expansion year for TGL. Each team's roster will expand to five players for the 2027 season, and the league will introduce a seventh team, Motor City Golf Club, headlined by Brooks Koepka and Jackson Koivun.

Complete rosters for the 2027 TGL season will be unveiled on Tuesday.